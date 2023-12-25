Pre-polls violence leaves 12 injured in three districts

EC to sue 2 AL candidates in Ctg, Jhenaidah for electoral code breach

At least 12 people were injured and house of a union parishad chairman was vandalised in election-related violence in four districts since Saturday night.

Besides, the Election Commission has decided to sue two Awami League candidates in Jhenaidah and Chattogram for violating the electoral rules.

In Faridpur, two people were wounded after an election campaign office of independent candidate for Faridpur-3 AK Azad came under attack yesterday afternoon in Gerda Abul Faiz Mujibur Rahman High School area.

Azad's supporters alleged that followers of AL candidate Shamim Haque carried out the attack.

However, Shah Mohammad Amar Haque, local union parishad chairman and a supporter of Shamim, denied the allegation.

Contacted, Abdul Gaffar, inspector of Kotwali Police Station, said police were investigating the incident.

In Dhaka, a clash between two factions of the ruling party yesterday morning during a election campaign of party candidate Jahangir Kabir Nanak for Dhaka-13 injured four people.

Police detained one in this connection, said Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station.

In Chuadanga-1 constituency, six people were injured as followers of independent candidate Dilip Kumar Agarwala were attacked allegedly by those of AL candidate Solaiman Haque Joardar on Saturday night.

The victims said Dilip and his supporters were campaigning in Basubhandardah in Sadar upazila. Suddenly a group of people swooped on them.

Dilip alleged that the men of AL candidate were behind the attack.

The AL candidate could not be contacted over phone.

Nazim Uddin Al Azad, additional superintendent of Chuadanga police, said a case was filed against 21 named and 120 unnamed people in this connection. Five were arrested.

Meanwhile, the house of Chhatarpaiya Union Parishad chairman was attacked and vandalised by criminals in Thanarpar village of Noakhali's Senbagh on Saturday night.

Chairman Abdur Rahman is a supporter of independent candidate for Noakhali-2 Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, who alleged that followers of AL nominee Morshed Alam did the attack.

However, Morshed denied the allegation.

Nazmul Hasan Rajib, additional superintendent of Noakhali police, said police were probing the incident.

Meanwhile in Jhenaidah, the EC asked the Shailkupa upazila election officer to file a case against AL candidate for Jhenaidah-1 Abdul Hyee as his supporters staged a "showdown" with sharp weapons and threatened an independent candidate.

The EC issued the order yesterday.

On November 30, Chattogram-16 AL nominee Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury beat up a journalist for his question about breaching of the electoral rules.

Mustafizur staged a "showdown" on his way to the office of returning officer to submit his nomination form. When asked, he scolded the reporter and beat him up.

The EC issued a notice yesterday saying it decided to file as a case against Mustafizur with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court following an election enquiry committee probe report.

In Lalmonirhat-2 seat, AL candidate and Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed at a meeting on Saturday night threatened to "break the neck" of a freedom fighter, a follower of an independent candidate.

In another development, Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alom, alleged that he came under attack by some AL activists at Kahalu Bazar yesterday evening.

