3 Jubo League men shot in clash between supporters of AL, independent candidates

At least three Jubo League men suffered bullet wounds during a clash between the supporters of the Awami League and independent candidates in Baghil union of Tangail Sadar upazila last night, police said.

The injured -- Baghil union's Jubo League General Secretary Rokon Miah, and activists Emdadul and Siam -- were sent to Tangail General Hospital, Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station, told The Daily Star this morning.

Tangail-5 (Sadar) constituency AL candidate Mamunur Rashid Mamun blamed supporters of independent candidate Sanowar Hossain for the incident.

While talking to reporters at the hospital, Mamun alleged that the supporters of independent candidate Sanowar launched an attack on their motorcycle procession at Jugani around 11:00pm.

Contacted, Sanowar denied the allegation and demanded proper investigation into the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Tangail Md Sharfuddin told The Daily Star that a police team went to the spot after receiving information about the clash.

Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station, told The Daily Star that they have detained two of Sanowar's supporters in connection with the incident.

Since the campaigning for the January 7 polls began, the supporters of these two candidates have been making allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct against one other, including vandalising election offices, carrying out attacks and issuing threats.

Some of these incidents are being investigated by the election enquiry committee.