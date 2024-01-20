Survey underway for extending Metro Rail to Tongi: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said a survey is underway to extend the Dhaka Metro Rail from Uttara to Tongi.

He said this after inaugurating the Bangabandhu Corner at the DMTCL Building in Uttara's Diabari.

The minister also said the construction work of metro rail's Motijheel to Kamalapur part will be completed by June next year.

He said a decision on extending service hours of metro rail on special occasions including Ijtema and Boi Mela will be taken after a discussion.

"From today, metro rail started operating on Uttara North to Motijheel route from 7:10am to 8:40pm every day except Friday," he said.

The service will start from Uttara North at 7:10am and and the last train from Motijheel will leave for Uttara North at 8:40pm, he said.

The headway during peak hours will be 10 minutes and during off-peak hours it will be 12 minutes.

"This afternoon, I will travel from Uttara North to Motijheel by metro rail. I also urge you to travel regularly on time-saving and environment-friendly metro rail," the minister said.

"Maximum facilities for passengers will be ensured in metro rail. Six lines of the metro rail will be operational by 2030," said the minister.

"The greatest Bangalee of all time, the great architect of our independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dreamt of building a Sonar Bangla. His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working relentlessly to materialise that dream," Quader said.