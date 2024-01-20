Transport
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 20, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:26 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Survey underway for extending Metro Rail to Tongi: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 20, 2024 02:54 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:26 PM
Dhaka Metro Rail
Representational image

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said a survey is underway to extend the Dhaka Metro Rail from Uttara to Tongi.

He said this after inaugurating the Bangabandhu Corner at the DMTCL Building in Uttara's Diabari.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The minister also said the construction work of metro rail's Motijheel to Kamalapur part will be completed by June next year.

He said a decision on extending service hours of metro rail on special occasions including Ijtema and Boi Mela will be taken after a discussion.

"From today, metro rail started operating on Uttara North to Motijheel route from 7:10am to 8:40pm every day except Friday," he said.

The service will start from Uttara North at 7:10am and and the last train from Motijheel will leave for Uttara North at 8:40pm, he said.

The headway during peak hours will be 10 minutes and during off-peak hours it will be 12 minutes.

"This afternoon, I will travel from Uttara North to Motijheel by metro rail. I also urge you to travel regularly on time-saving and environment-friendly metro rail," the minister said.

"Maximum facilities for passengers will be ensured in metro rail. Six lines of the metro rail will be operational by 2030," said the minister.

"The greatest Bangalee of all time, the great architect of our independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dreamt of building a Sonar Bangla. His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working relentlessly to materialise that dream," Quader said.

Related topic:
Dhaka Metro Rail from Uttara to TongiDhaka metro railObaidul Quader
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka Metro Rail

Metro rail DU, Bijoy Sarani stations to open tomorrow

Obaidul Quader supports 'Pathaan' release in Bangladesh

Screening ‘Pathaan’ will be good for the country: Obaidul Quader

Since voters are reluctant to take part in this election, the ruling party has resorted to intimidation tactics.

The AL cannot validate this farce of an election with intimidation

2w ago
dhaka metro rail

How is Dhaka’s metro rail doing so far?

The frontrunners for AL's presidential nomination

বই মেলা ও বিশ্ব ইজতেমা: মেট্রোরেলের সময় সমন্বয় করার চিন্তা
|বাংলাদেশ

বইমেলা ও বিশ্ব ইজতেমা: মেট্রোরেলের সময় সমন্বয় করার চিন্তা

মেট্রোরেল উত্তরা থেকে টঙ্গী পর্যন্ত সম্প্রসারণের পরিকল্পনা আছে বলেও জানান তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

মূল্যস্ফীতি কমার আভাস নেই, প্রলম্বিত হবে মানুষের অবর্ণনীয় কষ্ট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X