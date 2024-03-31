Transport
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:17 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:28 PM

'Stormy weather' delays metro rail operations by an hour this morning

metro rail run time
File photo: Amran Hossain

The metro rail service started around an hour late today due to "stormy weather", said Tarafder Mahmudur Rahman, deputy director (public relations) of MRT Line-6 project.

He said like every other morning, a train that checks the tracks before the start of normal operations started its journey.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per procedure it stopped when it was exposed to a storm and high winds, he said.

Metro trains running late due to signalling problems

When it resumed its journey after the weather returned to normal, it found clothes on the overhead cable near Bijoy Sarani, he said.

The clothes were removed and thus normal operations started around an hour later than scheduled, he added.

He however could not say the exact time of the start of the operations.

Dhaka metro railStormy WeatherMetro Rail Service Delayed
