'Stormy weather' delays metro rail operations by an hour this morning

The metro rail service started around an hour late today due to "stormy weather", said Tarafder Mahmudur Rahman, deputy director (public relations) of MRT Line-6 project.

He said like every other morning, a train that checks the tracks before the start of normal operations started its journey.

As per procedure it stopped when it was exposed to a storm and high winds, he said.

When it resumed its journey after the weather returned to normal, it found clothes on the overhead cable near Bijoy Sarani, he said.

The clothes were removed and thus normal operations started around an hour later than scheduled, he added.

He however could not say the exact time of the start of the operations.