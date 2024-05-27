Metro rail operations resume after 1.5 hours

Metro rail operations resumed after one and a half hours of suspension this morning.

Tarafder Mahmudur Rahman, deputy director (public relations) of MRT Line-6 project, confirmed the resumption of the metro rail services.

The operations remained suspended due to problems in power service on the Uttara-Motijheel line, Nazmul Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy general manager (admin) at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) told The Daily Star at 9:45am.

Earlier, Tarafder said the problems in the power services appeared around 7:30am.

The services resumed around 9:50am, sources said.

The suspension of metro rail operations caused immense suffering to commuters.