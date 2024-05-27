Transport
Star Digital Report
Mon May 27, 2024 10:06 AM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 10:48 AM

Transport

Metro rail operations resume after 1.5 hours

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Metro rail operations resumed after one and a half hours of suspension this morning.

Tarafder Mahmudur Rahman, deputy director (public relations) of MRT Line-6 project, confirmed the resumption of the metro rail services.

Cyclone Remal completes crossing coast, now lies over Khulna's Koyra
Cyclone Remal completes crossing coast, now lies over Khulna’s Koyra

The operations remained suspended due to problems in power service on the Uttara-Motijheel line, Nazmul Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy general manager (admin) at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) told The Daily Star at 9:45am.

Earlier, Tarafder said the problems in the power services appeared around 7:30am.

The services resumed around 9:50am, sources said.

The suspension of metro rail operations caused immense suffering to commuters.

 

