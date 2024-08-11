Metro rail will be ready to run within a week: MAN Siddique

Services to remain suspended at vandalised Kazipara and Mirpur-10 stations

Authorities will be ready to resume metro rail operations within seven days, except at the two stations that were vandalised during the violence centring the quota reform movement last month.

The interim government will decide when trains will start running, MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told The Daily Star today.

He said they have started full technical preparations to resume operations and they are expected to carry out trial runs within two or three days.

"We will be ready to resume operations within a maximum of seven days," he said.

Asked about the two stations -- Kazipara and Mirpur-10 -- that were vandalised, he said the committee formed to assess the damages and all other technical issues is yet to submit the report.

"We are hoping the committee will submit the report soon, and we will move forward on the basis of the report," he said, adding that operations will run excluding those two stations for the time being.