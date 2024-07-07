Transport
Sun Jul 7, 2024 03:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 03:05 PM

Metro rail services halted for 30 mins due to 'power outage'

Metro rail services resumed after around thirty minutes of disruption due to a problem in the power supply.

"Metro rail has started regular operation as the power supply is now normal," said a post on the official Facebook page of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.

In an earlier post, it said, "Since 2:27pm, metro rail movement has been temporarily suspended due to power outage."

From around 3:00pm, the train movement became normal.

