Metro rail services halted for 30 mins due to 'power outage'
Metro rail services resumed after around thirty minutes of disruption due to a problem in the power supply.
"Metro rail has started regular operation as the power supply is now normal," said a post on the official Facebook page of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.
In an earlier post, it said, "Since 2:27pm, metro rail movement has been temporarily suspended due to power outage."
From around 3:00pm, the train movement became normal.
