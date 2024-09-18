Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:47 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 02:11 PM

Transport

Metro rail services suspended on the Agargaon-Motijheel route; repair work underway

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 10:47 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 02:11 PM

Metro rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel route remain suspended since 9:40 am today due to "technical glitch".

However, train movement from Uttara North to Agargaon is normal, according to a Facebook post of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

Workers were making the announcement at the Agargaon station, saying the metro rail will run up to Agargaon and will not be heading for Motijheel due to technical glitches.

An employee of The Daily Star also confirmed the matter from the Agargaon station.

Many passengers got off the train. Some travelled in other vehicles and some started for destinations on foot.

Engineers were seen using a crane to conduct repair work on the metro rail near the Farmgate station. Photo: Prabir Das

The authorities have detected some problems on the tracks of metro rail in between Bijoysarani and Farmgate.

A bearing pad was displaced, said an engineer working on site. The bearing pad is located under the viaduct and on top of the pier, he added.

"Works are on to fix the problem and we hope it will be fixed within this afternoon," a DMTCL official said.

Dhaka metro railMetro rail disruption
