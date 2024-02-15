Metro trains running late due to signalling problems

Metro trains are running late due to problems in signaling systems since this morning.

The problems arose after four trips following the start of today's operations, Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy general manager (admin) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited told The Daily Star at 8:42am.

"The operation was not halted but trains are getting delayed due to the problems in signalling systems. The problems, however, will be solved soon," he said.

Operations of metro rail remained suspended for an hour after a kite fell on its electric lines yesterday.