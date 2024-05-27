Agargaon-Motijheel section: Metro rail service suspended again

Metro rail operations on Agargaon-Motijheel section was suspended again this afternoon.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, said, "We suspended operation of metro rail around 5:00pm on this part after we found weak signal."

He also said, "We are trying to find out the problem."

However, Uttara-Agargaon section remains operational, he told The Daily Star at 5:30pm.

Earlier in the morning, the operations were suspended for one and a half hours due to problems in power service on the Uttara-Motijheel line.

The problems in the power services occurred around 7:30am.