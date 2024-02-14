Metro rail services disrupted for an hour after kite falls on power lines

The Dhaka Metro Rail service was disrupted for around an hour this afternoon after a kite fell on the power lines.

Nazmul Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy general manager (admin) at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), told The Daily Star around 1:55pm that a kite fell on the power cable and the service was halted temporarily.

Around 10 minutes later, he said services had resumed.

Kazi Faysal, a passenger of a metro train, said the Uttara-bound train he was riding on stopped at Kazipara station around 1:25pm after the kite fell on the cable.

"I got off at the station and took a rickshaw to go to my destination," he said.

No metro rail train passed the capital's Farmgate area in either direction since till 1:55pm from around 1:30pm. At 1:55pm, a train on the Uttara-bound line passed through the area.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, said, "We have to check about the incident. But we knew that many people are flying kites."