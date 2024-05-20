Don’t turn metro rail into a status symbol

Over the last week, there has been a lot of discussion about the proposed imposition of a 15 percent VAT on Dhaka metro rail services. The metro train ticket is currently VAT-exempt, a facility that will expire on June 30.

The National Board of Revenue is unwilling to extend the exemption as part of efforts to generate revenue for funding development projects aimed at making Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041. However, on Sunday, the road transport and bridges minister, Obaidul Quader, said that he had requested the prime minister to reconsider NBR's decision.

The minimum fare for the metro rail is Tk 20, while the per-kilometre fare is set at Tk 5. On the other hand, the per-kilometre fare in a city bus is set at Tk 2.42 and the minimum fare at Tk 10. So, on the surface, the metro fare may not seem much. But for many people from lower-income backgrounds, the difference between the bus and metro rail fares is significant enough to deter them from using the rail service. This difference further adds up when you cover the whole distance between Uttara and Motijheel. For the one-fifth of the population living below the poverty line, it means that they cannot use the service even at its current fare despite its comfort and fast commute times.

As such, the metro rail has divided commuters into distinct class groups. For one segment, the fare is affordable and worth the benefit it offers. But the other, larger segment—who fall in the lower-income bracket—will continue to choose the cheaper, if more chaotic and time-consuming, bus service. They are already suffering from high inflation, with the ever-increasing costs of food, healthcare, education and accommodation making their life very difficult. They don't have the luxury to enjoy the comfort and speed of the metro. So, they end up spending more time commuting on less comfortable public transport options.

What is concerning is how the policymakers and bureaucrats seem to be unaware of these realities. A 15 percent VAT imposed on the metro fare may be a minor inconvenience for some. But for the poor, it will mean further shrinking their choices. Even some of those who can afford the service now will likely stop using it for regular commute if the tax benefits are withdrawn.

As Obaidul Quader has said: "Is there VAT on metro rail in India? No, there is not. So why should we impose it?" While his line of reasoning may be problematic, his appeal for not imposing VAT on a public service is laudable.

Therefore, the confusion created in the wake of recent statements on VAT exemption should be cleared. When making such decisions, our policymakers should prioritise the people who live on the margins. Improving the quality of life through mega projects should not come at the cost of further increasing inequalities. We should ensure that the mega projects are more inclusive and benefit the segment of the population who need it more.

After all, by imposing VAT on metro fares and taking the service further away from the poor, it risks becoming more like a status vehicle—which rich commuters already have plenty of.

Monorom Polok is a member of the editorial team at The Daily Star

