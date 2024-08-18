Transport
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 03:33 PM

Transport

Metro rail services to resume in 7 days: adviser Fauzul

metro rail project
File photo

Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan today said it would take a maximum of seven days to resume the metro rail service.

He made the announcement during an introductory meeting with officials at the ministry.

Operations of metro rail have remained suspended since July 18 after two stations -- Mirpur-10 and Kazipara -- were vandalised during the quota reform protests, which later turned into an uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

The adviser today emphasised that there would be renewed focus on development projects, ensuring that progress was not limited to Dhaka alone but also extends to neglected areas.

He stressed the importance of cost-efficiency in every project, noting that instructions have been given to adhere to budget constraints.

Metro rail ready to run within a week
Metro rail services resumption: Work abstention behind the delay

Regarding the procurement process, the adviser indicated that single-source procurement, which had been prevalent, will be discontinued. Instead, there will be a move towards competitive tendering to prevent favouritism and ensure transparency.

He further said measures be taken to address inadequate parking spaces on major roads in Dhaka. Vehicles would not be allowed to stop arbitrarily.

In addition to focusing on Dhaka and major cities, he underscored the need for development in areas with high pedestrian traffic and addressed the high cost of road construction in Bangladesh, asserting that this perception must be changed.

The same contractor should not be assigned all projects; instead, contracts will be awarded to those who perform well.

Regarding the irregularities in the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), the adviser shared his own experience of inconvenience.

He recounted how he had to take a week off to obtain a driving license, criticising the lengthy process and vowing to address such issues to prevent future harassment for citizens.

Related topic:
metro railDhaka metro railinterim government decision on metro rail resumption
push notification