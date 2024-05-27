Metro rail operations halted due to problems in power service

Metro rail operations remained suspended since this morning due to problems in power service, causing serious sufferings to the passengers, particularly the office goers.

There are some problems in the power service on the Uttara-Motijheel line, Nazmul Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy general manager (admin) at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) told The Daily Star at 9:45am.

Several trains returned to Uttara before the problems appeared, he said.

The problems started around 7:30am, said Tarafder Mahmudur Rahman, deputy director (public relations) of MRT Line-6 project.

The authorities were working to fix the issues, he said.