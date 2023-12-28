Transport
Metro rail: Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar stations to open on Sunday

Metro rail Agargaon to Motijheel
Star file photo

All 16 stations of the Uttara-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail service will be in operation from December 31, when the last remaining stations -- Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar -- open to the public.

MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), informed reporters of the opening at a press conference in the capital this afternoon.

However, all exits and entries at the Karwan Bazar station will not be open from Sunday.

PM inaugurates Agargan-Motijheel section of Metro reail
Key things to know about metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section

The duration of service will remain the same -- 7:30am to 11:30am on the Agargaon-Motijheel section and 7:30am-8:30pm on the Uttara-Agargaon section. In the upcoming year, the time will adjust by metro rail authority.

MAN Siddique said the entire Uttara-Motijheel route will start running from morning to night in March next year.

