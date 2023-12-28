Metro rail: Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar stations to open on Sunday

All 16 stations of the Uttara-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail service will be in operation from December 31, when the last remaining stations -- Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar -- open to the public.

MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), informed reporters of the opening at a press conference in the capital this afternoon.

However, all exits and entries at the Karwan Bazar station will not be open from Sunday.

The duration of service will remain the same -- 7:30am to 11:30am on the Agargaon-Motijheel section and 7:30am-8:30pm on the Uttara-Agargaon section. In the upcoming year, the time will adjust by metro rail authority.

MAN Siddique said the entire Uttara-Motijheel route will start running from morning to night in March next year.