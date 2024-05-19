Metro, railway tussle over yard at Kamalapur

BR says MRT-6 yard will frustrate its plan for Multimodal Transport Hub

The metro rail authorities have planned to construct a stable yard near the Kamalapur station, but the Bangladesh Railway argues it conflicts with a plan previously agreed to by the two parties.

BR authorities say their initiative to turn Kamalapur Railway Station into a Multimodal Transport Hub could face obstacles if the 300-metre-long yard is built there.

However, the metro rail authorities assert that they have to build the yard there for smooth operation of trains on Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6, which is now being extended up to Kamalapur.

Railway authorities have already written to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), the implementing agency of the MRT line projects, expressing reservations about the move.

DMTCL, however, say it will discuss with the railway authorities to go ahead with the plan to build the yard as it is required for smooth operations of metro rail.

Significance of Kamalapur, where the country's prime railway station is located, has increased manifold lately as different government agencies planned to implement several projects, including a Multimodal Transport Hub and metro rail lines, in the area.

THE PROBLEMS

BR is working with a Japanese sub-working group, led by Kajima Corporation, to turn the Kamalapur station into a transport hub, which will be connected to both conventional and high speed (proposed) railways, four metro rail lines, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, and a bus terminal.

The project will be implemented following public-private partnership (PPP) model under a government-to-government initiative between Bangladesh and Japan.

Kajima Corporation has already submitted a concept plan and pre-masterplan for the project, while BR has appointed consultants for carrying out technical and feasibility studies. The railway authorities are also preparing documents for financial negotiations with Japanese companies.

On the other hand, DMTCL is expanding the MRT Line-6, the country's first metro rail line, up to Kamalapur, changing its previous decision to build the line up to Motijheel from Uttara.

As per its plan, DMTCL will build a station, a stable yard where trains will stay at night, and a loop line to construct a scissor's crossing so trains can change directions after reaching Kamalapur.

When DMTCL submitted its line extension plan with design in early 2020, BR expressed serious reservations about the move saying that it will jeopardise railway's mega plan to turn the station into a transport hub.

BR authorities said they would have no objection to the extension plan, but mentioned that the structures would encircle the Kamalapur station partly and the elevated part of the metro rail would obstruct the view of the station plaza.

Kajima Corporation had also informed the BR that it would withdraw its proposal on the transport hub if the MRT line-6 extension plan was approved.

In this given situation, officials of BR and DMTCL held several meetings in 2020 to discuss the issue.

Finally, both parties in a crucial meeting on November 24, 2020, agreed to a new plan, which would require shifting of Kamalapur Station Plaza to a nearby site to make room for extension of MRT Line-6.

The plan, however, said the loop line for the scissors crossing would not head towards the station, rather it would go to a different direction, BR officials said.

WHY THE TUSSLE RESURFACES?

DMTCL is now planning to build a stable yard and the loop line in the station area and it has already carried out some survey works there.

On February 28 this year, then BR director general wrote to the railways ministry saying that DMTCL was conducting survey works on BR land without taking their permission.

Upon receiving the letter, the ministry on March 14 wrote to the DMTCL managing director asking him not to conduct any survey on BR land and demark its land without having railway's permission.

DMTCL even did not ask for land for any stable yard, the letter mentioned, adding that as per the discussion with Kajima Corporation, there is no scope for handing over any land in Kamalapur station area to another agency.

WHAT BR, DMTCL SAY?

Contacted, Al Fattah Md Masudur Rahman, the BR official responsible for the transport hub project, said even though they did not receive any formal proposal from DMTCL on handover of land, they were provided with a design which revealed DMTCL's plan for building a 300-metre yard.

He said they will build different structures in Kamalapur station area as part of the transport hub, but this would not be possible if the yard is constructed as per the DMTCL's design.

Fattah said DMTCL made the move in violation of a decision from a November 2020 meeting which was attended, among others, by Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment affairs adviser to the prime minister.

Besides, Kajima Corporation may feel discouraged to invest in the project if railway's plan is changed, Fattah told The Daily Star on May 9.

MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL, said they currently operates metro trains keeping them at the stable yard at Diabari depot and that is why they cannot start operating trains simultaneously from both ends.

But once the line up to Kamalapur is opened, they would have to start operating trains from both ends at the same time, he added.

To make it happen, the DMTCL would require a stable yard at Kamalapur end, he told The Daily Star on May 14.

The metro authorities would also need a scissor's crossing in Kamalapur to change trains' directions, he added.

The DMTCL chief said they have already written to the railway authorities in this regard.

Replying to a question, Siddique said, "We had to drop the plan [of building the scissor's crossing there in 2020] due to strong opposition from the railway authorities. But we have been telling them that this yard and crossing are required for smooth operation metro trains."

He said they have already made good progress in the extension works of MRT Line-6. "Now we need to start building these two structures [stable yard and scissor's crossing]."

Asked about BR's concern that DMTCL's move would frustrate their plan, Siddique said, "They have been talking about the Multimodal Transport Hub for the last few years, but the plan is still at the initial stage. Even Kajima Corporation is now interested in working in the metro rail project."