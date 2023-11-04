Key things to know about metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail.

The Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 will now run through the entirety of the Uttara North-Motijheel route. The PM inaugurated the Uttara-North-Agargaon section last December.

The following are the key points to know about the newly inaugurated Agargaon-Motijheel section: