Key things to know about metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail.
The Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 will now run through the entirety of the Uttara North-Motijheel route. The PM inaugurated the Uttara-North-Agargaon section last December.
The following are the key points to know about the newly inaugurated Agargaon-Motijheel section:
- Passengers can ride on trains on the new section from 7:30am tomorrow.
- Three stations will be operated at the beginning. The stations are: Farmgate, Secretariat (Press Club) and Motijheel.
- Four other stations -- Bijoy Sarani, Kawran Bazar, Shahbagh and Dhaka University -- will open within three months.
- Trains would be operated for four hours (7:30am to 11:30am) on the route daily in the initial stage.
- The operation time of the Uttara-Agargaon section will be extended to 13 hours (7:30am to 8:30pm) from tomorrow.
- It will take only 14 minutes to travel from Agargaon to Motijheel, 17 minutes to Uttara, and the 31 minutes for entire Uttara to Motijheel journey.
- It will take 38 minutes to go from Utttara to Motijheel once all the 16 stations are made operational.
