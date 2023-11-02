Most Viewed

Thu Nov 2, 2023 02:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 03:51 PM
Bird's-eye view of all metro rail stations

Commuters will be able to take the train from Uttara to Motijheel starting November 5, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first elevated metro line.

Initially, three stations will be opened on the Agargaon-Motijheel route. They are located at Farmgate, the Secretariat (Jatiya Press Club), and Motijheel.

The remaining four stations (Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh and Dhaka University) will open over the next three months, and then the hours of operation will slowly be extended.

It takes 17 minutes to travel from Uttara to Agargaon on the metro and it will take 14 minutes to get from Agargaon to Motijheel initially, meaning the full trip from Uttara to Motijheel will take around 31 minutes.

Once all the stations are operational, it will take 38 minutes to reach Motijheel from Uttara.

Here's bird's-eye view photos of all the stations taken by multimedia journalist Naimur Rahman.

Dhaka Metro Rail - Motijheel station
Motijheel station

Secretariat station

Dhaka Metro Rail - TSC station
TSC station

TSC station

Dhaka Metro Rail - TSC station
TSC station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Shahbagh station
Shahbagh station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Karwan Bazar station
Karwan Bazar station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Karwan Bazar station
Karwan Bazar station

Farmgate station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Farmgate station
Farmgate station

Farmgate station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Bijoy Sarani station
Bijoy Sarani station

Bijoy Sarani station

Agargaon station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Agargaon station
Agargaon station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Shewrapara station
Shewrapara station

Karwan Bazar station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Kazipara station
Kazipara station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Mirpur 10 station
Mirpur 10 station

Mirpur 11 station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Mirpur 11 station
Mirpur 11 station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Pallabi station
Pallabi station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Uttara South station
Uttara South station

Uttara Center station

Dhaka Metro Rail - Uttara Center station
Uttara Center station

Uttara North station
