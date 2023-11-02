Bird's-eye view of all metro rail stations

Commuters will be able to take the train from Uttara to Motijheel starting November 5, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first elevated metro line.

Initially, three stations will be opened on the Agargaon-Motijheel route. They are located at Farmgate, the Secretariat (Jatiya Press Club), and Motijheel.

The remaining four stations (Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh and Dhaka University) will open over the next three months, and then the hours of operation will slowly be extended.

It takes 17 minutes to travel from Uttara to Agargaon on the metro and it will take 14 minutes to get from Agargaon to Motijheel initially, meaning the full trip from Uttara to Motijheel will take around 31 minutes.

Once all the stations are operational, it will take 38 minutes to reach Motijheel from Uttara.

Here's bird's-eye view photos of all the stations taken by multimedia journalist Naimur Rahman.

Motijheel station

Secretariat station

TSC station

Shahbagh station

Karwan Bazar station

Farmgate station

Bijoy Sarani station

Agargaon station

Shewrapara station

Karwan Bazar station

Kazipara station

Mirpur 10 station

Mirpur 11 station

Pallabi station

Uttara South station

Uttara Center station

