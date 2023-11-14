4 buses torched in Mirpur, 3 held

Four buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Mirpur tonight, on the eve of a 48-hour blockade programme called by BNP-Jamaat.

A Shuktara Paribahan bus was torched in Darussalam area around 11:10pm. Two fire engines of Kallyanpur Fire Station were working to bring the fire under control as of filing this report, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Earlier, a double-decker BRTC bus was torched in Mirpur 10 area around 9:28pm. Two fire engines of Mirpur Fire Station went to the spot at 9:30pm and doused the blaze.

Photo: Collected

Three people were arrested over the BRTC double-decker fire.

The bus was set on fire when it was stuck in traffic at the Mirpur 10 intersection around 9:30pm, said Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Md Hafizur Rahman, 35, Shahidul Islam, 20, and Md Shamim, 45.

Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, two buses of Manarat International University were set on fire in Mirpur's Beribad at 8:25pm.

On information, two fire engines of Kallyanpur Fire Station went to Nababer Bagh Uttarpara at 8:45pm and extinguished the fire, he added.

No casualties were reported.