A parked bus of Naf Paribahan was set on fire by unidentified criminals at Adamjee EPZ in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj this evening, on the first day of the third phase of the countrywide blockade.

On information, a fire engine of Adamjee EPZ Fire Station went to the spot at 6:47pm and doused the blaze, said Shihab Sardar, duty officer at control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

No casualties were reported.