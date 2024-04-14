Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 14, 2024 12:56 PM
Bangladesh

Pahela Baishakh celebrations in pictures

Star Digital Report
Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional Bengali attire. Young women wear sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips while men wear payjamas and panjabis.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Traditional Mangal Shobhajatra was brought out from Dhaka University Fine Arts Faculty premises in the morning today.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

 

