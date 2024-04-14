Pahela Baishakh celebrations in pictures

Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional Bengali attire. Young women wear sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips while men wear payjamas and panjabis.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Traditional Mangal Shobhajatra was brought out from Dhaka University Fine Arts Faculty premises in the morning today.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Prabir Das/Star