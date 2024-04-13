Ready to counter any militant attack targeting Pahela Baishakh, says Rab DG

Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) M Khurshid Hossain, in a briefing today, reassured public of comprehensive security arrangements for Pahela Baishakh celebrations tomorrow.

Following a detailed review of intelligence, cyber monitoring data, and other sources, the Rab has not identified any specific threats targeting the festivities, he said.

Although no imminent threats have been pinpointed, Rab forces are on high alert to counter any potential militant activities, the elite force chief stated during his inspection of the security protocols at Ramna Batamol area of Dhaka.

The Rab director general highlighted the proactive measures taken by his force's cyber team to monitor and mitigate the dissemination of rumours or false information that could disrupt the festive spirit online.

To bolster security, Rab plans to deploy additional forces across various event venues nationwide. Rab is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all attendees. Anyone who encounters or suspects deceptive activities should report immediately to Rab personnel for swift action, Hossain advised.

He confirmed that all event locations will have adequate security coverage, including the deployment of bomb disposal units and K9 squads in Dhaka.

With rigorous preparations, Rab aims to provide a secure environment for the celebration of Pahela Baishakh, allowing citizens to partake in the cultural festivities without concern.