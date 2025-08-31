Nur doing well, may be discharged from DMCH within a week: doctors

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur is doing well now and likely to get released from Dhaka Medical College Hospital within a week, doctors said.

"He is doing well, but has been experiencing pain and sleep problems due to the blunt trauma and fracture he sustained," Brig Gen Asaduzzaman, director of hospital, told reporters this morning.

Nur is in intensive care following a head injury, along with fractures to his jaw and nose, and has also suffered internal bleeding in the brain. Police and other law enforcing agency members beat him up during a clash between supporters of Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party on Friday night.

"We have conducted another CT scan and found that the intracranial hemorrhage has largely resolved." the director said.

"We will sit today again with the board members where the decision regarding shifting him to cabin and release will be taken," he said

"Such fractures usually heal within four to six weeks, and he [Nur] does not need to remain in the hospital. He is expected to be discharged within a week, as the fractures are not displaced and will heal over time," he added.

Nur is speaking to others and taking liquid foods, he added.

Nur was brought to the emergency ward around 11:20pm on Friday, bleeding with a nasal gauze bandage already in place.

He was later transferred to the ICU on the 4th floor and a medical board was formed comprising specialists from neurosurgery, ENT, ophthalmology and casualty departments has been formed to oversee his treatment.