Tarique Rahman calls for probe into attack on Nur

BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman has urged the interim government to launch a lawful investigation into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and the incidents that erupted in Kakrail.

He said the BNP condemned the incident and wished Nur a swift recovery.

"We are in an extremely delicate period of democratic transition, for which the first step is national elections. Collectively, we must ensure that destabilising incidents, such as what happened today, do not spread over and push us off this path towards democracy," Tarique wrote on his verified Facebook account today.

The BNP leader said pro-democracy stakeholders, including the BNP and its allies, must exercise restraint and tolerance.

"The true spirit of last year's mass uprising must prevail. The country must break from its shackles of mob rule and current instability," he added.

"If we are to take Bangladesh forward, we should maintain vigilance against mob culture, uphold the rule of law, and build a peaceful and stable country. Only through empowering the people in a democratic pathway and ensuring justice, equality and dignity for all, can we succeed as a united nation."