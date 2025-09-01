Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 05:41 PM

Nur shifted to cabin from ICU

As health condition of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur is improving, doctors have decided to move him from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a cabin today.

The medical board took the decision considering Nur's progress, Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told reporters around 11:30am.

"His condition is getting better… the heads of different departments [members of the board] are monitoring him round the clock," he said.

It may take four to six weeks for the fractures in nose and jaw bones to heal. The blood clot in his eye is expected to recover within one to two weeks, the director said.

He was moved to a cabin from the ICU around 2:00pm, he added.

Nur has been advised to take normal food, but he feels pain while eating, which doctors said will gradually subside.

Asaduzzaman also said some blood entered Nur's airway during the nosebleed after the attack. He coughed up blood twice yesterday, but there is no reason to worry about it.

Nur is in intensive care following a head injury, along with fractures to his jaw and nose, and has also suffered internal bleeding in the brain. Police and other law enforcing agency members beat him up during a clash between supporters of Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party on Friday night.

