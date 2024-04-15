Dhaka traffic still light as offices, banks, courts reopen

After five days of Eid and Pahela Baishakh vacation, offices, courts, banks, and stock markets opened today.

However, streets in Dhaka were mostly empty this morning and afternoon.

Banani. Photo: Anisur Rahman

As the day progressed, the number of rickshaws and private cars as well as public movement increased on the roads.

Jatrabari. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Our correspondents visited Banani, Uttara, Airport, Farmgate, Shahbagh, Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, and Jatrabari areas between 10:00am and 2:00pm. They found that the number of private cars, buses, motorcycles, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and rickshaws was less compared to a typical workday.

Banani. Photo: Anisur Rahman

With the conclusion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people are now returning to the capital. The Eid holidays spanned from April 10 to April 12. This was followed by the regular weekly holiday on April 13, and the Bangla New Year holiday on April 14.

Farmgate. Photo: Anisur Rahman

However, many of the government and private sector workers who went outside Dhaka for Eid have been on optional leave. As a result, it will take a few more days to start the proceedings in full swing in the offices, courts, banks, and stock markets.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The capital is set to return to normalcy next week as schools and colleges reopen.