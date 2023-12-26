PM in Rangpur for day-long election campaign

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Rangpur this morning, as part of her party's campaign for the 12th national parliamentary election.

In the day-long visit, the AL chief will address a grand election rally at Pirganj Government High School ground in the afternoon alongside two rallies in Mithapukur and Taraganj upazilas.

During her visit, the premier will meet her family members at her residence located at Laldighi Fatehpur in Pirganj and exchange greetings with relatives as well as offer prayers at the grave of her husband, Dr MA Wazed Mia's grave.

Sheikh Hasina landed at Syedpur Airport on a commercial flight around 11:00am. Then she started her journey to Taraganj by road.

The AL president kicked off her party's election campaign from Sylhet-I on December 20.

On December 23, she held election rallies virtually in six districts -- at Public Library Filed in Kushtia, Wazir Ali School and College Field in Jhenaidah, Satkhira Government High School in Satkhira, Zilla Stadium in Netrokona, and Sheikh Russell Stadium in Rangamati as well as Bamna and Patharghata upazilas in Barguna from Bangladesh Awami League Office at Tejgaon.

On December 21, she also held election rallies in five districts -- Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagracchari -- through a virtual platform from Awami League Office.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed a public meeting at the same ground in Pirganj on December 22, 2018.

On December 31, 2013, she joined a street rally at Tarfmauza High School ground and a party's workers' meeting at Fatehpur Joysadan in Laldighi.

A festive mood is prevailing everywhere in Pirganj as well as the entire district marking the visit of the prime minister and the daughter-in-law of Pirganj.