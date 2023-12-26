Bangladesh will be developed only if 'boat' remains in power: PM

AL president, speaking at Pirganj rally, urges people to vote early on January 7

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today requested all voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning and cast their ballots for "boat" to let her party serve them again.

"The election will be held on January 7. Please go to the polling centres early morning with other voters and cast your votes for boat [the electoral symbol of Awami League]," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a public rally at Taraganj Degree College.

Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the dais.

She said that boat is the symbol of the boat of Prophet Nuh that saved the human race during the Great Flood.

"This boat gave your independence and developed your living standard.

"Will you cast your votes for the boat? Promise me, please raise your hands," she asked while the audience raised their hands and chanted slogans about the AL electoral symbol.

She also introduced Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) at the rally and requested all to vote for him.

Referring to numerous implemented development programmes of the government in the last 15 years, Hasina said it was possible for the government as the people voted for her party in the last three elections.

She also said there are some development programmes left unfinished to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

These are to make the country free from homeless and landless people and eradicate poverty completely, she said.

"All people will get beautiful lives, we are working towards that target," she said.

She said that no one will be neglected in the country of Bangabandhu.

"We want to take the country forward. Currently we have got the status of a developing country. Keeping that in mind, we want to make Bangladesh a developed country. This country will be developed only if the symbol of boat remains in power," she said.

Hasina said she has no parents and brothers.

"I have nothing to lose and nothing to gain. But you have to stay well, your life will be beautiful, my goal is that your children will get a beautiful life from generation to generation," she said.

Taraganj upazila Awami League President Alhaj Atia Rahman presided over the rally where Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury also spoke at the programme.