The ruling Awami League named its candidates for the 2024 national election today.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced names of candidates for 298 constituencies in a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

The party did not announce candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5.

