The sale of Awami League nomination forms for the upcoming national election dropped by nearly 17 percent compared to the last national election.

The ruling party sold a total of 3,362 nomination forms for Tk 16.81 crore, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua told reporters after concluding the sale today.

A total of 4,037 AL aspirants collected party nomination forms for the 11th parliamentary election held on December 30, 2018.