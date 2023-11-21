2024 national polls: Shakib submits 3 nomination forms to AL office

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan today submitted three filled-up nomination forms to the ruling Awami League for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

He submitted the forms at the Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 3:20pm this afternoon, our correspondent reports.

On Saturday, Shakib's relatives collected the nomination forms to contest the polls of Dhaka-10, Magura-1 and Magura-2 constituencies under the "boat" symbol.