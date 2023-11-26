Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 08:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 11:03 PM

Politics

AL nomination: 4 seats where sons replace fathers

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 08:13 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 11:03 PM
Awami League nomination

Sons of four incumbent Awami League lawmakers have been picked to vie in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election from the constituencies their fathers were elected in the last national polls held in 2018.

They are -- Mohammad Solaiman Selim, son of city AL adviser Haji Selim; Mahbubur Rahman, son of party presidium member Mosharraf Hossain; Rashek Rahman, son of AL treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman, and Md Mazharul Islam, son of Md Dabirul Islam.

They will be vying for the election instead of their fathers for the respective constituencies.

Solaiman Selim was nominated for Dhaka-7 while Mahbubur Rahman was chosen for Chattogram-1, Rashek for Rangpur-5, and Mazharul for Thakurgaon-2

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their name at a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office today.

