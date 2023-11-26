AL nominates 24 women candidates for national polls

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The ruling Awami League today gave nominations to 24 women candidates out of 298 constituencies for the 2024 national elections.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names in a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office in the capital.

The party's President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury are among the 24 women candidates.

Hasina has been nominated from Gopalganj-3 and Sharmin from Rangpur-6 constituencies respectively.

The other 22 are Afruja Bari (Gaibandha-1), Mahabub Ara Begum Gini (Gaibandha-2), Umme Kulsum Smriti (Gaibandha-3), Shahadara Mannan (Bogura-1), Habibun Nahar (Bagerhat-3), Jinnat Ali Henri (Sirajganj-2), Shammi Ahmed (Barishal-4), Sultana Nadira (Barguna-2), Matia Chowdhury (Sherpur-2), Nulufar Anjum (Mymensingh-3), Sayeda Zakia Noor (Kishoreganj-1), Momotaz Begum (Manikganj-2), Sagufta Yasmin (Munshiganj-2), Sanjida Khanom (Dhaka-4), Rumana Ali (Gazipur-3), Simin Hossain Rimi (Gazipur-4), Meher Afroz (Gazipur-5), Selima Ahmed Merry (Comilla-2), Dr Dipu Moni (Chandpur-3), Khadizatul Anowar (Chattogram-2), Faridunnahar Laily (Lakshmipur-4), and Shahin Akhtar (Cox's Bazar-4).