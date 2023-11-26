Elections
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:43 PM

Elections
AL announces list of candidates for 2024 national polls

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:25 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:43 PM
Gazipur City Corporation election

The ruling Awami League announced its candidates for 298 constituencies for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections this afternoon.

Gazipur City Corporation election
Full list of Awami League candidates for 2024 polls

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the party candidates from a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

AL makes surprise picks

The party did not mention its candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5.

A number of new faces were given nominations for the parliamentary polls scheduled for January 7, 2024. 

Click HERE to see the full list

 

 

 

 

 

 

