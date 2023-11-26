AL announces list of candidates for 2024 national polls

The ruling Awami League announced its candidates for 298 constituencies for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections this afternoon.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the party candidates from a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

The party did not mention its candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5.

A number of new faces were given nominations for the parliamentary polls scheduled for January 7, 2024.

