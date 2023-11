A total of 71 incumbent lawmakers did not get the ruling Awami League's nomination for the 2024 national election.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the party candidates from a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

The party did not mention its candidates for Kustia-2 and Narayanganj-5.

