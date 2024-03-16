Protests erupt in Cumilla, JnU over Fairuz’s 'murder'

Protests were held at Jagannath University and in Cumilla district today demanding justice for Fairuz Abontika, a JnU student, whose body was found hanging at her house in the city last night.

According to her classmates, before her death, Abontika wrote on Facebook that law department student Raihan Siddique Amman had sexually harassed her, and when she informed Dean Islam, assistant proctor, he verbally abused her instead of taking action against Raihan.

Both the accused have been suspended from the university.

Since her death, the Jagannath University campus has been rocked by protests.

"Fairuz apu's death is a systematic killing. The seed of her death was planted in the torture cell of the proctor's office. As a guardian, the main responsibility of the university administration is to provide security to the students. Even after filing a complaint, the administration could not provide justice," said Mujahidul Islam Bappi, a student.

He demanded a fair trial of the culprits for their role in the "suicide" of Fairuz Avantika.

Many other students expressed their outrage.

Rakibul Islam Farabi, another student of the university, told The Daily Star, "There have been many incidents on the campus which remain hidden from the public. The killers of Abontika will not be spared in any way. We will continue the movement demanding justice for the 'murder'."

Students under the banner of Jagannath University held a protest rally on the campus around 3:30pm.

At that time, they paraded the campus with a procession chanting slogans.

Later, Rezwan Haque, a student of the university's economics department, placed the demands on behalf of the agitating students.

"A fair and acceptable trial of the planned murder must be ensured. The accused Raihan Siddique Amman and Assistant Proctor Deen Islam must be arrested immediately and brought to justice. An emergency syndicate meeting must be convened and the accused must be expelled permanently. Victim blaming must be stopped and the victim's family security must be ensured. Finally, the university administration must file a case as a plaintiff and the university's anti-repression cell must be strengthened," he said.

If these demands are not met within the next 24 hours, the students will surround the vice-chancellor's office, he added.

In Cumilla, locals and classmates demonstrated demanding the highest punishment for the accused classmate and responsible assistant proctor at the protest rally at Kandirpar's Pubali Chattor at 12:00pm, reports our local correspondent.

SAM Al Mamun, an executive member of Bangla Sangskriti Bolay, said, "Already Fairuz Abontika wrote on Facebook before her death that one of her classmates had sexually harassed her and an assistant proctor of the university had verbally abused her after she complained about the classmate."

Nabil Hasan, a cultural activist, said, "She sacrificed her life not being able to tolerate the sexual harassment by one of her classmates and the abuse by the assistant proctor. She mentioned that her death was technically a 'murder'."

The demonstration rally demanded the immediate arrest of responsible classmate Raihan Siddique Amman and Assistant Professor of management studies Deen Islam.

Among the protesters were representatives from various organisations -- Bangladesh Youth Cadet Forum, Rang Tuli Jubo Foundation, Alo Jubo Mohila Kalyan Sangstha, Prattabartan, Tarunner Bangladesh, Nirapad Chalok Chai, Desh Kalyan Sangstha, Fire Service, VBD Comilla, Nawab Faizunnesa Foundation, Comilla College Theatre, Victoria College Theatre, Youth for Purpose, Comilla Cyclist Forum, and Junior Friends Club.