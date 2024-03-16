JnU student found dead at her home

She earlier posted on FB accusing classmate of sexual harassment, asst proctor of verbal abuse

The body of a female student of Jagannath University (JnU) was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her parents' house in Cumilla last night, police said.

Family members of Fairuz Abontika, a student of the law in the 2017-18 academic session, took her to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, said Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.

He added that the body was found around 10:00pm at her home in Bagichagaon area.

Hours later, her fellow students gathered in front of the campus and demonstrated. They said Abontika wrote on Facebook before her death that one of her classmates had sexually harassed her and an assistant proctor of the university had verbally abused her after she complained about the classmate.

She added that both should be held responsible if she died by suicide.

The JnU authorities suspended the male student and removed the assistant proctor from his post amid the demonstration, according to JnU Proctor Mohammad Jahangir Hossain.

He added that a five-member probe body was formed to investigate the matter.

JnU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sadeka Halim met the protesting students and assured them of proper investigation.