JnU student's death: Accused teacher suspended

The authorities of Jagannath University (JnU) today suspended management studies department assistant professor Deen Islam from the university following the death of a law department student Fairuz Abontika.

He was removed earlier from the post of assistant proctor.

The body of Abontika was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her parents' house in Cumilla yesterday, police said.

She was pronounced dead by doctors when family members took her to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, said Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.

Her body was found around 10:00pm at her home in Bagichagaon area, he added.

According to her classmates, before her death, Abontika wrote on Facebook that law department student Raihan Siddique Amman had sexually harassed her, and when she informed it to Dean Islam, he verbally abused her instead of taking action against Raihan.

Raihan Siddique Amman was suspended, while Deen Islam was removed from his post of assistant proctor amid protests by students, said JnU Proctor Mohammad Jahangir Hossain.

"A five-member probe body led by JnU teachers' association president Professor Jakir Hossain has been formed to investigate the matter. The body was asked to submit the investigation report as soon as possible," added the proctor.