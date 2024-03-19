JnU student's suicide: Assistant proctor sent to jail after remand

Jagannath University (JnU) assistant proctor Din Islam was sent to jail today on completion of his remand in the case filed over instigating death by suicide of law student Fairuz Abantika.

The court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique rejected his bail application and sent him to jail, our Cumilla correspondent reports.

Din Islam was brought to the court at 12:40pm on completion of his one-day remand, said Muzibur Rahman, the court's inspector.

Another accused, JnU student Raihan Siddique Amman, will be produced before the court tomorrow after completion of his two-day remand.

The court yesterday placed Din Islam and Amman on one-day and two-day remand respectively in the case.

According to the statement of the case filed by Abantika's mother, Amman harassed her daughter sexually on online platforms as well as offline.

JnU Assistant Procter Din Islam abused her verbally when Abanti informed him about the matter, added the case statement.

The body of Abantika was found hanging at her Cumilla home last Friday night.