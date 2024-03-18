JnU student's suicide: Amman remanded for two days, Din Islam for one

Crime & Justice
File photo: Collected

A Cumilla court today placed Jagannath University student Raihan Siddique Amman and Assistant Proctor Din Islam on two-day and one-day remand respectively in the case filed over instigating the death by suicide of law student Fairuz Abantika.

The police applied to the court seeking a five-day remand for Amman and two-day remand for Din Islam. Senior Judicial Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order.

He also ordered to submit the investigation report within the next seven working days.

They were brought to the Cumilla court around 10:45am in a case filed over instigating Fairuz Abontika, a JnU student, to die by suicide.

They were brought to Sadar Court from Court Inspector Mujibur Rahman's room around 11:20am.

According to the case statement, Abontika's mother said Amman Siddique harassed her daughter sexually on online and offline platforms.

JnU Assistant Procter Din Islam abused her verbally when Abanti informed him about the matter, added the case statement.

According to her classmates, before her death, Abontika wrote on Facebook that law department student Raihan Siddique Amman had sexually harassed her, and when she informed Din Islam, assistant proctor, he verbally abused her instead of taking action against Raihan.

