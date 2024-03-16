‘Will end life along with son if justice is not done,’ says Fairuz’s mother

Tahmina Shabnam, mother of Jagannath University student Fairuz Abantika who was found dead last night, has demanded justice for her daughter's death.

"My husband died a year ago. Last night my daughter Fairuz died. I can't bear this grief. I have another son. If no action is taken against those responsible for my daughter's death, I will end my life along with my son," said the wailing mother at her home at Bagichagaon of Cumilla city today.

"My daughter was very ambitious. My daughter was brilliant, is that her crime? She was first in her session, is that her crime? She got selected as a GD (General Duty) pilot, is that her crime? I informed the proctor and the chairman about the matter. I didn't get any justice. If I don't get justice, I will be finished. I have nothing," she said.

Fairuz Abantika, a student of the Law Department at JnU and daughter of late Jamal Uddin, a former professor of Cumilla Government College, was taken to Cumilla General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead at 10:15pm.

Earlier, she made a post on Facebook when she accused her university's assistant proctor and a classmate for her suicide.

The news of Fairuz's death sparked protest at JnU. Besides, a human chain is underway at Kandirpar in Cumilla city demanding that the culprits be brought under the law.