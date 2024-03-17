JnU student's death: Accused student, teacher arrested

Police have arrested Jagannath University student Raihan Siddique Amman and the university's assistant proctor Deen Islam, in a case filed over instigating Fairuz Abontika, a JnU student, to die by suicide.

A team of Kotwali Police Station of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Lalbagh Division arrested them last night, Badrul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner (Kotwali Zone) of DMP, told The Daily Star.

Talking to this correspondent, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said, "They will be handed over to Cumilla police. We are providing assistance to them so that the arrestees cannot flee or go into hiding."

Cumilla police will take necessary steps in this regard, he added.

Earlier, Abontika's mother Tahmina Shabnam filed a case last night with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station against the duo.

According to the case statement, Abontika's mother said Amman Siddique harassed her daughter sexually on online and offline platforms.

JnU Assistant Procter Deen Islam abused her verbally when Abanti informed him about the matter, added the case statement.

According to her classmates, before her death, Abontika wrote on Facebook that law department student Raihan Siddique Amman had sexually harassed her, and when she informed Deen Islam, assistant proctor, he verbally abused her instead of taking action against Raihan.

Both the accused have been suspended from the university.

Protests were held at Jagannath University and in Cumilla district yesterday demanding justice for Abontika.