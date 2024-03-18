Instigating Abontika’s suicide: JnU student, asst proctor ‘partly involved’

DMP says after preliminary probe

Police have found evidence of partial involvement of Jagannath University student Raihan Siddique Amman and Assistant Proctor Din Islam in instigating the suicide of law student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, at a press briefing in the DMP Media Centre yesterday, said, "During primary interrogation, we have found the arrestees' partial involvement in the incident.

"However, it can't be conclusively said that all allegations align with the current evidence. But initially, it seems to us that there is truth [to the allegations]."

He also said, "Further investigation will unveil the extent of their involvement. We have carried out our responsibility, now the Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla will carry on the investigation."

The duo has already been handed over to Kotwali police, he added.

A Cumilla district police team formally received the two accused from DMP, said Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.

Cumilla Court Inspector Mujibur Rahman said they were yet to receive them. "No papers or documents to produce them before a court were submitted yet by Cumilla police."

Students of Jagannath University brought out a torch procession last evening, demanding punishment to those responsible for JnU student Abontika’s death by suicide. Photo: Collected

HER COMPLAINT, HIS THREAT

In November 2023, Abontika filed a written complaint with the university's proctor office, detailing harassment by Amman and requesting intervention to ensure her safety.

The complaint documented her experience of long-term harassment and her pleas for security measures.

In it, Abontika alleged that during her first year at the university, Amman had proposed a romantic relationship, which she had declined.

He had since then allegedly subjected her to persistent harassment. "Amman threatened to create a situation that would force me to take my own life," the complaint said.

Abontika further alleged that the harassment intensified in 2022 and Amman reportedly threatened to spread rumours about her online to damage her reputation. She also reported that he made inappropriate remarks whenever they encountered each other.

Following her father's death in April 2022, Abontika claimed the situation had gotten worse.

When she threatened to take action, Amman allegedly responded with, "Are you planning to file a complaint to the proctor against me? Do it, file it. I'll see what you can do."

He also allegedly said, "Do you know how much influence I have? … It will take just a second to frame you."

Following such threats, Abontika left for Cumilla and did not attend classes for a few days. However, when she returned to the campus, Amman allegedly began harassing her again.

In the complaint, Abontika had written, "I'm in fear. I feel insecure walking alone in Dhaka," and urged the proctor to take measures.

COST OF INACTION

Despite her pleas for help, the university authorities allegedly failed to take any significant action.

Former proctor Mostofa Kamal said, "We attempted to address Abontika's concerns, but unfortunately, she did not participate in the process. She did not attend the meeting we arranged."

Furthermore, the university's Anti-sexual Harassment Cell, established to address such complaints, reportedly had no record of her complaint.

Prof Laisa Ahmed Lisa, the convener of the cell, claimed, "We have no record of any complaint from Abontika."

Abontika, a student of 2017-18 batch of the university's law department, died by suicide in her family home in Cumilla around 10:00pm on Friday.

Prior to her death, she posted allegations of sexual harassment by Amman and verbal abuse by Din Islam on her social media handle.

In response, JnU suspended Amman and initiated an inquiry chaired by the head of the teachers' association. Din Islam faced suspension amid student protests on campus and in Cumilla.

Protesters declared besieging the vice chancellor's office to press home their six-point demand. They also held a torch procession on the campus premises yesterday evening.

(Our Correspondent in Cumilla contributed to this report.)