JnU student's death: Accused student, teacher sued

A case has been filed against two persons for instigating Fairuz Abontikaa, a Jagannath University student, to die by suicide.

The accused are JnU's law department student Raihan Siddique Amman, a classmate of Fairuz, and the university's assistant proctor Dean Islam, said Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station.

Abontika's mother Tahmina Shabnam filed the case tonight, the OC told our Cumilla correspondent.

According to the case statement, Abontika's mother said Amman Siddique harassed her daughter sexually on online and offline platforms.

JnU Assistant Procter Deen Islam abused her verbally when Abanti informed him about the matter, added the case statement.

The OC said, "We will determine the next course of actions after discussing with our senior officers. Appropriate actions will be taken against the culprits through proper investigation."

Meanwhile, protests were held at Jagannath University and in Cumilla district today demanding justice for Fairuz, whose body was found hanging at her house in the Cumilla city last night.

According to her classmates, before her death, Abontika wrote on Facebook that law department student Raihan Siddique Amman had sexually harassed her, and when she informed Dean Islam, assistant proctor, he verbally abused her instead of taking action against Raihan.

Both the accused have been suspended from the university.

Since her death, the Jagannath University campus has been rocked by protests.