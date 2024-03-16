Old Dhaka printing press fire doused

A fire that broke out at a printing press in Patuatuli in Old Dhaka last night was doused after two hours.

The fire originated at Zeenat Printing Works Ltd at Ghee Potti at 9:38pm, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 10:50pm, he added.

The firefighters later extinguished the flames around 11:45pm, Rakibul Hasan told The Daily Star.

No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be known immediately, added the officer.

Talking to reporters, Faisalur Rahman, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka Zone-1, said the fire service headquarters will form a probe committee to investigate the incident.