Faridpur bus-pickup collision: The law violations that led to 13 deaths

Thirteen people died in Faridpur this morning in a head-on collision that would not have happened if operators of the vehicles involved had followed existing laws and rules.

The Uttara Unique Paribahan bus, which collided head-on with a pickup on the Dhaka-Magura route, has been operating without fitness clearance and tax token for over three years.

The bus was not even supposed to be on the Dhaka-Magura route, according to sources at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

The bus had a route permit for the Chattogram-Bogura route, but that too has not been updated since December 2021, they said.

But the long-haul bus has been in operation violating several sections of the Road Transport Act-2018 right under the noses of the authorities concerned.

The pickup, meanwhile, carried passengers despite a law barring a goods-carrying vehicle from carrying passengers.

The accident occurred at Kanaipur area in Faridpur's Sadar upazila this morning.

All the victims were passengers of the pickup, police said.

According to BRTA sources, the bus last took an annual fitness clearance in December 2019, and it expired in December 2020.

As per Section 75 of the Road Transport Act-2018, a person may face up to six months in jail or Tk 25,000 fine or both for operating vehicles without fitness clearance.

BRTA sources said the bus last updated its tax token in December 2019, which expired in December 2020.

As per Section 76 of the same act, a person may face up to Tk 10,000 fine for operating vehicle without valid or outdated tax token.

The bus had received permission to operate on the Chattogram-Bogura route, but the validity of the route permit expired in December 2021, sources said.

As per Section 77 of the Road Transport Act-2018, a person may face up to three months' jail or Tk 20,000 fine, or both, for operating vehicle without route permit.

WHO OWNS THE BUS?

As per the BRTA document, Shamsul Huda, son of Ishaque Miah of Dhaka's Tejgaon area owns the bus.

Contacted, Shamsul Huda said he sold the bus to one Nazmul Hossain some five to six years ago.

But the bus was using the banner of Shamsul's company "Uttara Unique Paribahan".

Asked whether the new owner can use his company's banner, Shamsul said "They can't use it. I was not aware of the matter. Besides, many buses do the same."

Replying to another query, Shamsul said he has already given the "sale receipt" to the new owner but he does not know why the new owner did not change the ownership document with the BRTA.

The Daily Star could not reach the new owner of the bus.

Contacted, Salauddin Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Karimpur Highway Police Station, said he was not aware that the bus had no route permit or fitness clearance.

"We will investigate and everything will be unveiled then," he told The Daily Star over phone.

"However, as far as I have heard, at least five cases were filed against the bus," he added.