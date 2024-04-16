13 killed in bus-pickup collision in Faridpur

At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up truck at Kanaipur area in Faridpur's Sadar upazila this morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. Of the deceased, seven are women, three are men, and three are children.

Confirming the incident, Mohammad Morshed Alam, superintendent of police in Faridpur, said that 11 people died on the spot and two were declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Md Hasanuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said that a Magura-bound bus of Unique Paribahan collided with a Faridpur-bound pick-up around 7:30am.

Photo courtesy: Faridpur Fire Service

All the dead were passengers of the pick-up, the OC added.

Subhash Baroi, senior station officer of Faridpur Fire Station, said after being informed about the accident around 7:53am, three fire engines rushed to the spot and carried the rescue operations.

"We, in association with locals, took the injured to the hospital and handed over 11 bodies to police on the spot," he said.

More to follow...