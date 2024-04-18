Road Safety: Maladies every step of the way

The entire road transport sector has long been riddled with multifaceted problems, which are worsening every day amid apathy from the authorities responsible for ensuring road safety.

Two major back-to-back crashes, which took away 28 lives in last two days, are yet another manifestation of the deep-rooted problems.

When it comes to the drivers of commercial vehicles, it has been seen that they do not just lack formal training, they are overworked, and deprived of facilities to have their health checked.

A large number of the vehicles are unregistered and lack mandatory fitness scans, while the fitness clearances of many are questionable.

Meanwhile, most roads remain out of road safety audit, while a large portion are in dilapidated conditions, with many accident-prone spots. Illegal roadside structures increase the vulnerability of the roads.

The weakness of the regulatory and other bodies tasked with enforcing laws and procedures only compounded the situation.

They not only face a shortage of capacity and manpower, but a section of the officials working in those bodies remain involved in corrupt practices, which exacerbates the state of anarchy on the roads.

Meanwhile, a vested quarter of the sector has been benefitting from the given situation.

The Daily Star has come to this conclusion after speaking to over a dozen experts, road safety campaigners, transport leaders and officials of the government agencies concerned.

"We'll not be able to rid ourselves of this situation unless revolutionary steps involving political leaderships are initiated immediately. If we fail to do, the situation will deteriorate every day," Prof Moazzem Hossain, former director of the Accident Research Institute at Buet, told this correspondent yesterday.

On Tuesday, 14 people, including five of a family, were killed in a road crash in Faridpur. The bus involved had no route permit, fitness clearance or tax token, while the pickup it collided with was carrying passengers illegally.

Yesterday, 14 others were killed in a road crash in Jhalakathi when a truck ploughed through several vehicles.

The driver of the truck had no valid licence.

ROOTS OF THE PROBLEMS

Almost all drivers of commercial vehicles do not receive any formal training and instead learn driving from their seniors.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) provides a one-day refresher training to professional drivers and renew driving licences every five years, which is deemed insufficient. Many drivers receive licences without giving tests, while some do not have valid licences at all.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in June 2018 directed the authorities concerned to ban driving for more than five consecutive hours on highways. Her directive went largely ignored.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Osman Ali, general secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "Most of the drivers are overworked.

"They have to drive for eight to 10 hours at a stretch, in many cases amid congestion, resulting in a loss of concentration. This in turn causes road crashes … The government isn't investing enough for the drivers but often blame them for the accidents without proper investigation. The situation won't improve this way."

Besides, he added, many drivers have problems in their eyesight, which is directly linked to safety on the roads, but there are no facilities to look after their health.

Meanwhile, the number of registered vehicles without fitness clearances has been rising over the years.

Till April 15, 6.17 lakh vehicles did not go through the mandatory fitness test, while the quality of the clearance given by the BRTA remains questionable.

The agency has only one vehicle inspection machine, meaning most of the vehicles are tested manually. With around 140 inspectors, it is almost impossible to have all the vehicles thoroughly tested.

As the government is yet to enforce the economic life set for commercial vehicles, thousands of outdated vehicles are operating on the roads.

BRTA data shows there are 35,782 registered buses over 20 years old, and 37,275 trucks and lorries over 25 years old.

Tens of thousands unregistered vehicles, including three-wheelers and locally-made Nosimon and Korimon, are operated across the country by unlicensed drivers. The authorities concerned, on the other hand, have no clue about the fitness statuses of such vehicles.

Local political leaders, in collusion with a section of law enforcers and transport associations, have been allowing these illegal vehicles to run on the roads.

The BRTA, highway police and traffic police are mainly responsible for enforcement of traffic laws. But all of them are understaffed.

The BRTA has 19 posts for executive magistrates, who carry out mobile court drives. Eleven of the posts are currently vacant. In some cases, executive magistrates of district administrations had to conduct mobile courts against errant vehicles and drivers.

Highway police mainly covers the national highways, which make up a small portion of the country's total road network. This means most of the roads remain unchecked.

On the other hand, traffic police are mostly deployed in city corporations and district headquarters and there is scarcity in their numbers.

The main problem, however, is that many transport owners and workers believe obtaining valid documents from the BRTA is unnecessary as they can easily run their vehicles by paying bribes.

Many unlicensed drivers operate unfit vehicles by paying monthly bribes to a section of crooked law enforcers and political persons, who have an influence over the transport sector, insiders said.

Moshiur Rahman Ranga, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, said many unfit vehicles are operating right under the noses of the authorities.

"No action is taken against them, which is compromising the road safety," he told The Daily Star last night.

Prof Moazzem Hossain said most of the drivers of commercial vehicles and small vehicles do not have any formal training. They also lack the sense of responsibility, which usually develops during training.

"So, an anarchic driving culture prevails on the roads, which is deteriorating every day due to lack of effective enforcement of the law.

"After any major road crash, you will see the vehicles or drivers involved did not have valid documents. Who do they pay to operate these vehicles?" he asked.

"Given all these facts, the roads are very unsafe. It's like an atom bomb," he said, adding that vehicle speed is increasing with the development of roads, meaning the situation will keep worsening until revolutionary steps are taken.

Osman Ali recommended enhancing monitoring and enforcement of law and training the drivers, while Ranga said restricting operation of unfit and illegal vehicles can be a major step towards reducing road crashes.

Contacted, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, did not comment on the overall situation. However, he said they would take action against those involved in the recent two major road crashes.