14 killed as truck ploughs thru multiple vehicles in Jhalakathi

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured after a truck ploughed through several vehicles in Gabkhan Bridge area of Jhalakathi's Sadar upazila this afternoon.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station, said that the accident occurred around 2:00pm when the truck ploughed through several vehicles, including a three-wheeler and a private car.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

It is initially believed that the truck driver lost control over his vehicle due to a brake failure, the OC added.

Six people died on the spot, the OC said, adding that six others were declared dead after being taken to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Meanwhile, Jhalakathi Civil Surgeon Dr HM Zahirul Islam said two injured persons succumbed at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

SBMC Director Dr Saiful Islam also confirmed that two injured died at the hospital and nine others are undergoing treatment there.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Jhalakathi Superintendent of Police Afruzul Haque Tutul, however, said local police received information about the deaths of 12 individuals so far, and they are still awaiting details regarding deaths of two others in Barishal.

He also said that the driver of the truck has been detained.

More to follow…