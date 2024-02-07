4 die as bus goes against traffic, runs over three-wheelers, bike

The wreckage of two rickshaw vans and a motorbike after a BRTC bus ploughed into them in Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar upazila yesterday morning. Photo: Collected

At least four people were killed and six others injured when a bus, going on the wrong side of Dinajpur-Rangpur highway, ploughed into pedestrians and hit two rickshaw vans and a motorcycle in Ranirbandar area of Chirirbandar, Dinajpur, yesterday.

The people who died are Abdul Mozid, 50, and Nazrul Islam Nazu, 40, of Chirirbandar; Lataiya Chakma, 52, and Myndo Chakma, 45, of Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, said Tariqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Doshmile Highway Police Outpost.

Two of the deceased were on a rickshaw van.

He added that the injured, including a woman and child, were sent to hospitals in Dinajpur and Rangpur.

The people of the Chakma community were visiting the area for business purposes, police said.

The driver, his helper, and supervisor of the bus of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation fled the scene after the crash, abandoning the vehicle.

After the incident at around 7:36am, locals kept the highway blocked for almost two hours and vandalised the bus.

In a security camera footage from the area seen by this correspondent, the BRTC bus, heading towards Rangpur, was seen going on the wrong side of the road and causing the crash.

However, the OC said no case filed in this regard till Tuesday afternoon.